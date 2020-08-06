Pope prays for world and survivors on 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing

Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the people of Japan on August 6, recalling the 75th anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima.

In a message sent Thursday to the governor of the Hiroshima Prefecture, Hidehiko Yusaki, the pope greeted the organizers and participants in the anniversary commemoration, “and in a special way to the hibakusha survivors of the original tragedy.”

The pope also recalled that he was able to reflect on “the destruction of human life and property” at the Peace Memorial in Hiroshima and at Hypocenter Park in Nagasaki during his Apostolic Visit to the two cities in November 2019.

Pope Francis said that just as he came to Japan last year as a pilgrim of peace, he holds in his heart “the longing of the peoples of our time,” especially of young people “who thirst for peace and make sacrifices for peace.”

He also expressed his closeness to the poor “who are always among the first victims of violence and conflict.”

Recalling his message at Hiroshima in 2019, Pope Francis said that “the use of atomic energy for purposes of war is immoral, just as the possessing of nuclear weapons is immoral.”

For peace to flourish, therefore, “all people need to lay down the weapons of war, and especially the most powerful and destructive weapon: nuclear arms that can cripple and destroy whole cities, whole countries.”

Closeness to nuclear bomb survivors

Pope Francis turned his thoughts towards the “bomb-affected people” referred to as hibakusha.

He prayed that their prophetic voices might serve “as a warning to us for coming generations.”

“To them, and to all who work for reconciliation,” said the Pope, “we make the words of the psalmist our own: ‘For the love of my brethren and my friends. I say: “Peace upon you!”‘” (Ps 122: 8)

Concluding his message, Pope Francis invoked “abundant divine blessings” upon all who commemorate the solemn anniversary.