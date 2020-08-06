Prayer to resist temptation

When you are struggling to resist a temptation, ask God for help.
Our will wants one thing, while God’s will wants another.
It is impossible to fight against such a temptation alone, and it is absolutely necessary to take this battle straight to God.
Here is a prayer adapted from My Prayer Book that can be used in such a circumstance, asking God to help you resist temptations.
I humbly ask you, Lord, through the infinite merits of your painful sufferings, give me strength and courage to destroy every evil passion and temptation which sways my heart, to bless you in my greatest afflictions, to glorify you by the exact fulfillment of my duties, supremely to hate all sin, and thus to become a saint. Amen.
