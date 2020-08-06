Aleteia
Spirituality

Prayer to resist temptation

Digital image courtesy of the Getty's Open Content Program
Philip Kosloski | Aug 06, 2020

When you are struggling to resist a temptation, ask God for help.

Temptations are not easy to resist, especially when they focus on areas in our lives that provide moments of physical pleasure.

Our will wants one thing, while God’s will wants another.

It is impossible to fight against such a temptation alone, and it is absolutely necessary to take this battle straight to God.

Here is a prayer adapted from My Prayer Book that can be used in such a circumstance, asking God to help you resist temptations.

I humbly ask you, Lord, through the infinite merits of your painful sufferings, give me strength and courage to destroy every evil passion and temptation which sways my heart, to bless you in my greatest afflictions, to glorify you by the exact fulfillment of my duties, supremely to hate all sin, and thus to become a saint. Amen.

