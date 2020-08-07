2 Prayers for First Fridays in honor of the Sacred Heart

Read more: 5 Things Catholics Should Know About First Fridays

First Fridays are a dearly loved tradition in the Catholic Church. The First Friday of each month is, a devotion specifically promoted by St. Margaret Mary Alacoque.

Besides attending Mass on that day, you can say other prayers that are short and to the point.

The first prayer is one that honors the Heart of Jesus, expressing your love for him.

Sweet Heart of my Jesus,

Make me love you ever more and more!

This prayer can be prayed throughout the day, and helps keep Jesus in our hearts during whatever we may be doing.

The second prayer is the Daily Offering Prayer, formally known as the Morning Offering. It has a few different formats; all are promoted by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network. Here are two versions that can be used.

Father, here I am. I know you are always with me. I place my heart in the Heart of your Son Jesus, who gives himself to us in the Eucharist each day. May your Holy Spirit strengthen me to live the Gospel in everything I do and say. For my part I give you this day -– all my prayers, works, joys, and sufferings -– all I am and possess. With Mary, mother of the Church, I pray for the mission of the Church, for all Apostles of Prayer, and for the intentions of the Pope this month. Amen O Jesus, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I offer You my prayers, works, joys, and sufferings of this day in union with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass throughout the world. I offer them for all the intentions of Your Sacred Heart: the salvation of souls, reparation for sin, and the reunion of all Christians. I offer them for the intentions of our bishops and of all Apostles of Prayer, and in particular for those recommended by our Holy Father this month.

The First Friday of each month is also known in the Catholic Church as the World Day of Prayer for the Pope’s Intentions. It presents an opportunity to pray for the challenges facing humanity and for the mission of the Church. The current month’s intention can be found on the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network website.

If you are looking to start off the month praising God and praying for the world, try incorporating these prayers into your prayer life.