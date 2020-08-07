Aleteia
Join the Assumption Rosary Rally for peace!

Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Aug 07, 2020

Join the international Aleteia community in praying the Rosary for healing, peace and radical transformation this August 15.

The Sisters of Life, Dominican Friars, Servants of the Lord of the Virgin Matara, and Archdiocesan seminarians invite you to unite your hearts with ours in prayer on behalf of our nation. Confident that where sin abounds, grace abounds all the more, we seek to take advantage of this time as we cover our nation in the love of Mary by praying all four sets of mysteries of the Rosary on the Feast of the Assumption.

As we enter liturgically into the mystery of Mary being assumed into heaven, we will beseech her to intercede before the throne of God for the protection, healing and radical transformation of our country. We look to Our Blessed Lady, whose extraordinary graces will bestow wisdom, renew our faith, and strengthen our hope, knowing that she never denies her children in need.

Read more:
The history and the heart of the Solemnity of the Assumption

We will be releasing a video on the 15th of August of the Friars, Sisters, and Seminarians praying each set of the mysteries of the rosary. Whether you pray with us virtually or simply in spirit, we invite you to pray on this holy day all four sets of mysteries of the rosary as there is a special, powerful grace attached to the praying of the whole rosary in a day. This can be done all at once or throughout the day.

If you would like a reminder email and/or the link please click the button below. We would be grateful if you could forward this along to any other dedicated soul who wants to make a difference in our nation for the kingdom.

Together let us assail heaven with confidence through the intercession of our good Mother. In this time of uncertainty and confusion, we can stand firm on the certainty of Our Unchanging God who is always with us and for us. He has the power to make all things new. We have only to ask and to receive.

