Non-profit sells Catholic-themed face masks to fight coronavirus, support youth programs

A California non-profit evangelization organization has a new way to help the community and raise funds for its youth programs: masks.

El Padrecito Ministries, based in Guadalupe, California, offers youth music programs including Catholic hip-hop music and traditional Folklorico dance, as well as visual arts classes.

Now the ministry is using its artists and printers to create Catholic-themed face masks, available by mail individually or in bulk.

Fr. Masseo’s ministry is based on the New Evangelization St. John Paul II encouraged. Fr. Masseo, along with local rappers, produces music videos that promote faith as well as peace and non-violence. The ministry offers programs in Folklorico, ballet, tap dancing, salsa, hip-hop, fine arts, painting, and more to disadvantaged children, with a children’s dance team performing at dozens of venues a year.

To view a wide range of masks with Catholic images and designs, including children’s masks, go to https://store.elpadrecito.com/collections/masks. Masks can be custom made for your parish or organization.