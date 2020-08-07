Aleteia
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Non-profit sells Catholic-themed face masks to fight coronavirus, support youth programs

el PADRECITO MINISTRIES
El Padrecito Ministries | Facebook | Fair Use
Patty Knap | Aug 07, 2020

El Padrecito Ministries, based in Guadalupe, California, offers youth art classes and music programs including Catholic hip-hop music and traditional Folklorico dance.

A California non-profit evangelization organization has a new way to help the community and raise funds for its youth programs: masks.

Now the ministry is using its artists and printers to create Catholic-themed face masks, available by mail individually or in bulk.

Now the ministry is using its artists and printers to create Catholic-themed face masks, available by mail individually or in bulk.

Fr. Masseo’s ministry is based on the New Evangelization St. John Paul II encouraged. Fr. Masseo, along with local rappers, produces music videos that promote faith as well as peace and non-violence. The ministry offers programs in Folklorico, ballet, tap dancing, salsa, hip-hop, fine arts, painting, and more to disadvantaged children, with a children’s dance team performing at dozens of venues a year.

To view a wide range of masks with Catholic images and designs, including children’s masks, go to https://store.elpadrecito.com/collections/masks. Masks can be custom made for your parish or organization.

