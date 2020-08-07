Pope sends 250,000 euro to Lebanon

Pope Francis donated 250,000 Euro as initial aid to assist the Church in Lebanon following the explosion in Beirut.

The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development announced the pope’s donation in a statement on Friday.

The donation “is intended as a sign of His Holiness’s attention and closeness to the affected population and of his fatherly closeness to people in serious difficulty,” the statement reads.

The Church, through Caritas Lebanon and Caritas Internationalis, is helping to provide emergency assistance for those affected by the Beirut explosion.

The Dicastery for Integral Human Development also echoed Pope Francis’ invitation to pray for Lebanon, which he made during the weekly General Audience on Wednesday: