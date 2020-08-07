Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Travel

The hidden beauty of the “painted” churches of Cyprus

CYPRUS;BIRTH OF CHRIST
Public Domain
Share
Print
V. M. Traverso | Aug 07, 2020

Unassuming rural buildings hide UNESCO World Heritage Byzantine murals. 

The island of Cyprus, in the eastern Mediterranean, is famous for being a cultural crossroads between the East and the West. That hybrid identity is summarized in the unique architecture of its “painted” churches, a series of structures nestled in the mountainous Troodos region.

From the outside, these small churches look like simple, unassuming buildings. One could easily mistake them for rural warehouses. It is only by stepping inside that their true identity is revealed. Stunning Byzantine murals completed between the 11th  and 14th century gained these churches entrance into the ranks of UNESCO’s World Heritage Site in 1985. Here are some of the most striking examples of Cyprus’ painted churches:

1. Church of Saint Nicholas of the Roof

Built during the 11th century, this church owes its name to its flat-tiled roof, which was built onto a pre-existing domed roof typical of Byzantine architecture. Its interior walls host a series of frescoes dating from the 14th to the 16th centuries. The murals feature the typical color scheme of Byzantine art — gold, ochre, navy blue — and portray scenes from the life of Jesus as well as icons representing Christ Pantocrator and the evangelists. 

CYPRUS;AGIOS NIKOLAO; ST NICHOLAS OF THE ROOF
Coranton|Wikipedia|CC BY-SA 3.0
The exterior of Church of Saint Nicholas of the Roof looks like it could be a warehouse.
CYPRUS;BIRTH OF CHRIST
Public Domain
The interior of Church of Saint Nicholas of the Roof feature murals from as early as the 11th century.
Tags:
Church HistoryTravel
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to …
  5. J-P Mauro
    3D model of Christ based on Shroud of Turin on display in Venice
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  7. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  8. Lucía Chamat
    Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.