Heroic nurse saved 3 newborns in the Beirut explosion

More than 150 people have died as a result of the violent explosion in the port of Beirut, while the number of injured is estimated at 5,000. There are still many missing persons whom search teams are trying to locate, and the Lebanese Minister of Health has said that the chemicals released into the air after the explosions could have deadly long-term effects ( Ansa ). Leave Beirut if you can: this is the message that is being spread.

In a few moments of terror, a terrible blow was inflicted on the country. The port was destroyed and the nation’s main grain reserve was lost. However, our prayers go to the people who were there, in the area that has already been renamed as a new “ground zero.”

It is impossible to imagine what it must have been like inside the blast radius of this explosion that blew away land, bodies, houses … everything. What did those who were inside this cataclysm experience? Photographer Bilal Marie Jawich, who lives in the suburbs of Beirut, with the instinct of an experienced war correspondent, must have had a similar thought, and took to the streets to document the devastation.

He had no idea that he would come across such a powerful image of drama and hope. Here is the shot he posted on his Facebook profile:

A hug in the smoke

“I followed the smoke until I reached the port of Beirut,” the photographer told CNN.

This is how Jawich’s story begins: with an improvised route to the damaged and turbulent city center. In the midst of that apocalypse of screams, rubble and poisonous smells, the photographer’s eye tried to focus on faces, events, and stories. The brutal effect of an explosion is to reduce everything to meaningless fragments of rubble in the midst of confusion, but the human eye is a force that knows how to distinguish and focus on all the precious things it finds in the chaos. Without foreseeing it, Bilal came across a female figure in the middle of the destruction. CNN reports:

“What he saw there was remarkable. ‘I was amazed when I saw the nurse holding three newborns,’ Jawich said. ‘I noticed the nurse’s calm, which contrasted with the surrounding atmosphere just one meter away.’ Several dead and injured people lay nearby, he said. ‘However, the nurse looked like she possessed a hidden force that gave her self-control and the ability to save those children. People stand out amidst these violent and dark and evil circumstances and this nurse was up to the task,‘ he said.”

When emergencies arise, there isn’t much time to think. People react out of instinct. That’s what the nurse told the photographer:

“Jawich said the nurse told him later that evening that she was in the maternity ward when the blast hit. She said she had been knocked unconscious, and when she came around ‘found herself carrying these three children,’ he told CNN Arabic. Not everyone in the hospital was so lucky.”

In fact, at Saint George’s Hospital in Beirut the balance of the situation is serious: 12 patients died, along with two visitors and four nurses; and there are many more patients now in critical condition. The building is also seriously damaged; 80% of the building is effectively ruined, and 50% of the machinery was destroyed. But for the sake of completeness of information, we should mention that a baby boy was being born at the hospital during the calamity: his name is George, and he’s fine.

Emerging from the chaos

“Sixteen years of press photography and lots of wars. I can say I’d never seen what I saw today in Ashrafia area, especially in front of the Al Roum hospital,” wrote Jawich in the Facebook post where he shared the photo of the heroic nurse.

Other stories and insights that will come to light during these days will help us understand the degree of destruction and tragedy that struck Beirut. That tremendous cloud of smoke that we saw expanding as far as the eye could see seems like a giant fist that suffocates every object or living thing that it grasps.

The massive and ostentatious face of evil always gives the impression that there is no escape, that life and hope have no chance. However, just as each victim is more than a faceless number in the statistics of a disaster, so also the eye that knows how to stay wide open inside the burning smoke that blurs our vision will always discover small signs of goodness.

There is within the world and within us this drive that doesn’t surrender to death, similar to the unconscious instinct of a good nurse who regains consciousness with three babies in her arms. She gave the best of herself without having planned it out. There was also that mother who experienced the final moment of labor amidst the tremors and collapsing walls, and next to her, other men and women unprepared for such an unexpected situation—and yet ready to help a child cry for the first time.

It’s astonishing when we discover that this drive is within us, and within all of humanity. It’s a drive that demands, in the midst of disaster and destruction, that we work to save and promote life against the forces of destruction.