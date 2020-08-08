Prayer for the recovery of a sick person

Jesus performed many miracles during his ministry on earth, healing many sick people and relieving their suffering.

While sickness remains a mystery to many of us, we can still call out to God for healing, especially for someone we know who is struggling with a sickness.

Here is a prayer from the early 20th-century My Prayer Book that asks for the restoration to health of any sick person.

Most merciful Jesus, who are the consolation and salvation of all who put their trust in you, we humbly beseech you, by your most bitter passion, grant the recovery of health to your servant N.N., provided this be for his/her soul’s welfare, that with us he/she may praise and magnify your holy name. Amen.