“Rome Reborn” simulates the ancient city for virtual tours

Explore the marvels of Rome at the peak of the Empire’s might.
Now there’s a new title that offers a richly detailed, accurate recreation of the ancient city of Rome: Rome Reborn. It’s hard to qualify Rome Reborn as a video game, as there is no plot or way to “win,” but gamers will feel right at home within the simulation, made with care to reproduce the famed city at the peak of the Roman Empire in 320 AD.
Open Culture notes that this time setting was very significant for the Romans, as it was “when Rome’s population had reached its peak (about one million) and the first Christian churches were being built.”
Rome Reborn started in 2007 as a simple 3D model of the ancient city, but has since grown to include a complete tour of the ancient city with educational references. The program will also feature a “sandbox mode,” which means that players are free to roam about Rome on their own, but this feature is still in development. Players stay at street level, or they can take advantage of the “flight” mode, which allows for an overhead view of the city.
The simulated environment of Rome Reborn includes faithful reconstructions of many of the most famous ancient Roman locations, including the Roman Forum, the Colosseum District, the Basilica of Maxentius, the Pantheon, the Imperial Fora, and the Imperial Palace.
The website explains that Rome Reborn is intended as an educational tool:
If you are planning to visit Rome, you can use Rome Reborn to prepare by taking our virtual tours so that your visit to the city is more rewarding and meaningful. If you have been to Rome, you can use our products to deepen or to refresh your knowledge. Students and teachers of Ancient History, Classical Studies, and Roman Civilization will also find Rome Reborn an exciting new learning resource.
Rome Reborn is best explored through a VR headset, but downloads for PC and Apple products are available as well. Visit the Rome Reborn website for more information.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!