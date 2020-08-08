Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
Inspiring Stories

Watch the incredible video of a baby born during the Beirut explosion

BEIRUT BABY BORN
BBC News | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 08, 2020

The footage captures the beauty of life among the chaos and tragedy.

Preparing to give birth is stressful enough, let alone doing it in the chaos of an terrifying explosion. But just as one mother-to-be, Emmanuelle, was being prepped in a labor room at St. George’s hospital in Beirut, the explosion happened, making the birth process all the more challenging.

In a video made by her husband, Edmond Khnaisser, and shared with the BBC, you can see the moment the blast impacted the hospital, leaving Emmanuelle and the medical team covered in debris as the ceiling collapsed on them.

Read more:
5 Things to pack in your hospital bag when you’re about to give birth

Thankfully, Edmond was on hand to get his wife to safety before returning to the room and helping out the doctors and nurses. And as the proud daddy explained, his wife didn’t just have to cope with the stress of the explosion, but also going through natural childbirth as baby George made his way into the chaotic scene just one and a half hours later.

Joyfully, the gorgeous bundle and his mom were safe and sound, while the labor ward lay in ruins. Although it was a traumatic birth for Emmanuelle, baby George’s arrival shows how in the midst of chaos and disaster there is always life; and with life there is always hope.

Read more:
Elderly lady in Beirut calmly plays “Auld Lang Syne” on piano as her home is cleaned up

 

 

Tags:
ChildrenLebanon
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. J-P Mauro
    3D model of Christ based on Shroud of Turin on display in Venice
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why was Jesus transfigured?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.