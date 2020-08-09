Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
News

Bishop calls attention to “genocide” in Nigeria

NIGERIA UNREST
Kola SULAIMON | AFP
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Aug 09, 2020

Bishop Kukah said that both Christians and Muslims have been targeted.

The execution of five aid workers in Nigeria, three of whom were Christian, has led Bishop Mathew Kukah, of the Sokoto Diocese, to argue that the violence against Christians constitutes genocide. Bishop Kukah also noted that the aggression towards Christians has extended to Muslim communities as well.

The Tablet reports that a video the recent execution of the aid workers was released by Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), a terrorist organization that claimed the killings were a warning to “all those being used by infidels to convert Muslims to Christianity.” The Tablet explains that it is estimated that as many as 12,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria since 2015, with upwards of 300,000 displaced. The country is considered one of the most dangerous for Christian citizens.

In a report from ICN, Bishop Kukah was quoted stating:

“There are multiple levels of funding and, with time, terrorism has been able to fund itself by criminality, violence, kidnappings and it is feared that government may be funding these groups inadvertently largely because they have penetrated the security agencies.”

The prelate went on to note that funding also comes from the Nigerian government through the ransoms of abducted citizens. Bishop Kukah expressed his desire to see the military take more action, the lack of which he suggests makes the terrorists “bolder.”

The Bishop’s remarks added a somber chorus to a June report from the UK All Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom of Religion or Belief, titled Nigeria – Unfolding Genocide?.

Tags:
AfricaChristianPersecution of Christians
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    3D model of Christ based on Shroud of Turin on display in Venice
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why was Jesus transfigured?
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to …
  7. J-P Mauro
    The Sister Servants of the Eternal Word sing “I’ll …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.