Art & Culture

Fr. Rob Galea teams with Taylor Tripodi for "Goodness of God"

J-P Mauro

Fantastic performances from two strong Catholic voices in isolation separately.

Father Rob Galea released this collaboration with Taylor Tripodi in June, and it’s quickly become our favorite version of this 2019 Bethel Music hit. The quiet intimacy of just two voices and a guitar really breathes new life into the melody, while creating a more relaxed prayerful feeling than the song has with a full band behind it.

The first thing that struck us in the recording was just how happy we were to hear Fr. Galea singing in the country style again. This is not to say that his R&B work was bad, but the crisp clarity of his voice was just made for Nashville tones. Fr. Rob’s gentle touch on the guitar is also a strong selling point for the priest in this musical style.

Read more:
Fr. Rob Galea’s acoustic sessions are great Catholic listening

Although the two musicians were in different places for the recording, their harmonies are excellent and in sync. Tripodi’s belting high notes allow this cover to touch on the bombast of the original, without overpowering her counterpart. Taylor’s choice of location was also perfect, as the high ceilings of the church she’s in added excellent reverberations, giving the recording a wonderful texture to fill out the sound.

We can’t overstate how well their voices work together, and we hope that this is just one of many collaborations to come between these two talented Catholic artists.

Tags:
Catholic Music
