How multi-tasking impacts meditation

Are you a “multi-tasker”? Here are a few things to keep in mind as you try to deepen your prayer and meditation.
We try to “do it all” throughout the day, and while we may feel accomplished for all the things we did, multi-tasking can have a negative affect on our meditation.
For many people, the greatest obstacle to prayer is being distracted by something else. It is tempting to quit praying every day at the point when we find ourselves thinking about our grocery list or a YouTube video we want to look up.
How can we combat these distractions?
One way to reduce these distractions during our prayer is to create a habit of doing one task at a time.
The problem with too much multi-tasking is that we end up doing a lot of activities poorly instead of one activity perfectly. Our attention gets spread out and our mind becomes frazzled. It should come as no surprise that when we sit down for prayer, we can’t help but try to multi-task and think about a million different things at once.
Instead, we should work towards reducing our habit of multi-tasking and only focusing on one activity at a time.
This isn’t something we can master overnight, but it is a habit we can acquire through hard-work and keeping our focus in check.
A practical suggestion would be to use our imagination during prayer, such as picturing Jesus at our side. When we do that, our mind is active and less likely to be lulled by a monotonous prayer routine.
Not all multi-tasking is bad, but when we spend our lives trying to do everything at once, it will inevitably impact our prayer life. Try practicing at least 15 minutes of quiet prayer each day detached from all electronics. Slowly we will see an improvement in our attention and, with God’s help, stay focused on him.
