Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
Church

Pope baptizes conjoined twins who were separated at Vatican hospital

BAMBINO GESU
Twitter | @fondbambinogesu
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 10, 2020

The amazing journey of the girls from the Central African Republic continues!

The amazing journey of little Ervina and Prefina continues: The twins were born conjoined and received the first-ever successful surgery of its kind in order to separate them. Now they have been received into the Church with the sacrament of baptism having been administered by Pope Francis.

At the time of their surgery, their mother reflected: “Ervina and Prefina were born twice. If we had stayed in Africa I don’t know what fate they would have had.”

Now the girls have been reborn through baptism.

The joyful news of their baptism was shared by Antoinette Montaigne, a Central African politician and former Minister of Communication of the country, who Tweeted the news (above). In the photo, taken in the Santa Marta chapel, we also see Doctor Carlos Marras, the head of neurosurgery at Bambino Gesù.

The little girls from the Central African Republic were separated at the Vatican’s Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital on June 5. The operation was a grueling process, complex because the girls shared a skull and a large number of blood vessels — the technical term being “total posterior craniopagus.”

This type of operation has never been successfully completed before.

The little girls were given the opportunity to undergo the surgery at the Vatican hospital after the hospital’s president, Mariella Enoc, made a visit to the Central African Republic in 2018.

It took a year of study and preparation to prepare for the surgeries; there were three in total, with the last one taking 18 hours and 30 doctors and nurses.

“When you come across lives that can be saved, you have to do it. We can’t just look away,” Enoc said at a press conference on July 7, announcing the successful surgery.

See more here.

Read more:
Conjoined twins separated in complex 30-hour operation at Vatican hospital

More pictures of the girls and the preparation for the procedure are available at the statement from Bambino Gesù (in Italian).

Read more:
6 Astonishing things God promises through Baptism
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    3D model of Christ based on Shroud of Turin on display in Venice
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why was Jesus transfigured?
  5. Aleteia
    He played Barabbas to Jim Caviezel’s Christ, and the encounter …
  6. J-P Mauro
    The Sister Servants of the Eternal Word sing “I’ll …
  7. Lucía Chamat
    Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.