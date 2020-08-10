Prayer to keep your family safe

This prayer asks God and all his heavenly angels to protect your family from plagues, famine, war and all evil.
Here is a prayer approved by Pope Leo XIII that encompasses all of the worries of a parent.
God of goodness and mercy, we commend to your all-powerful protection our home, our family, and all that we possess. Bless us all as you did bless the holy family of Nazareth.
O Jesus, our most holy Redeemer, by the love with which you became man in order to save us, by the mercy through which you died for us upon the cross, we entreat you to bless our home, our family, our household. Preserve us from all evil from all hatred and from the evil intentions of our enemies, from plague, famine, and war. Let not one of us die without the holy sacraments. O Jesus, bless us, protect us.
O Mary, Mother of grace and mercy, bless us, protect us against the evil spirit; lead us by the hand through this vale of tears; reconcile us with your divine Son; commend us to him, that we may be made worthy of his promises.
St. Joseph, reputed father of Our Savior, guardian of His most holy Mother, head of the holy family, intercede for us, bless and protect our home always.
St. Michael, defend us against all the wicked wiles of hell.
St, Gabriel, obtain for us that we may understand the holy will of God.
St. Raphael, preserve us from ill health and all danger to life.
Holy guardian angels, keep us day and night in the way to salvation.
Holy patrons, pray for us before the throne of God.
Bless this house, God our Father, preserve our body, purify our soul, direct our heart, and lead us to life everlasting.
Glory be to the Father, glory be to the Son, glory be to the Holy Spirit. Amen.
