See how a pair of loving sisters and their gorgeous dogs are helping to regrow forests

There’s so much to love about dogs: Their loyalty; their faithfulness; their beautiful furry coats and wagging tails; their joy at seeing their owners return home. The list is pretty endless. And thanks to a pair of sisters from Chile, Francisca and Constanza,

The sisters came up with the ingenious idea of putting backpacks (with holes in the bottom) on their three border collies, filling the packs with native seeds, and going off on long walks with the dogs.

The sisters pay for all the seeds themselves and do the project in their spare time. The job is quite substantial considering the dogs can drop about 22 pounds of seeds a day over an 18 mile stretch.

In a video produced by the BBC, the joy the sisters share for their project and the love they share for each other, as well as their dogs, is apparent. And while the sisters humbly don’t expect to be able to regrow all the forest area, other countries are interested in their creative method as it could be one way of enabling other areas devastated by wildfires to find their former glory.

It’s truly incredible to see what the love of siblings, dogs, and nature can inspire people to do!