Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Lifestyle

8 Popular saints when they were young students

SAINTS SCHOOL AGE
Archdiocese of Oklahoma City/Facebook/Fair Use | Public Domain | STF/AFP
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 11, 2020

Academia wasn’t easy for all these holy men and women.

Click here to launch the slideshow

School is a hot topic for lots of parents at the moment. With the uncertainty of what this upcoming academic year will bring, lots of kids may forego their regular education and rely on homeschooling and online teaching to get them through their lessons.

While some children may adapt quite easily to their new educational environment — whether at home or at school — others may return to studying more begrudgingly. Whatever the situation, don’t panic. Give your child a little saintly encouragement by showing them some of these beloved holy men and women when they were school age. While some were brilliant scholars, others had no education at all, yet they all went on to achieve a spiritual greatness beyond measure.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
Saints to turn to when life is out of control — because their lives were too!

 

 

Tags:
EducationSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    He played Barabbas to Jim Caviezel’s Christ, and the encounter …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  4. J-P Mauro
    3D model of Christ based on Shroud of Turin on display in Venice
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why was Jesus transfigured?
  6. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Are we back in the Middle Ages? Who will save us?
  7. J-P Mauro
    The Sister Servants of the Eternal Word sing “I’ll …
  8. Lucía Chamat
    Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.