Spirituality

Pray this single Bible verse before you do anything

Philip Kosloski | Aug 11, 2020

This Bible verse will set the tone for everything you do, whether at home or at work.

Whenever we embark on a mundane task, it is easy to forget about God. It is not something we do on purpose, but often our activity doesn’t seem “God-related.”

Yet, God wants to be part of our lives, in whatever we do. It could be washing the dishes, doing the laundry, or working at the computer.

Whatever it is, we can surrender it to God and give thanks to him for all things.

Here is a short Bible verse that encapsulates this reality and can be used as a prayer (or spiritual reminder) to embark on every task with God in mind.

And whatever you do, in word or in deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him. (Colossians 3:17)

