Pray this single Bible verse before you do anything

This Bible verse will set the tone for everything you do, whether at home or at work.
Yet, God wants to be part of our lives, in whatever we do. It could be washing the dishes, doing the laundry, or working at the computer.
Whatever it is, we can surrender it to God and give thanks to him for all things.
Here is a short Bible verse that encapsulates this reality and can be used as a prayer (or spiritual reminder) to embark on every task with God in mind.
And whatever you do, in word or in deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him. (Colossians 3:17)
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!