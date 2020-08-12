Begin your day with this honest morning prayer

Be honest and tell God how much you need him this day.
While self-reliance can be good at times, ultimately we have to be honest and recognize our weakness before God, asking him to pull us up.
Here is a short prayer by St. Francis de Sales that takes this into account, and asks God for help as we start the day.
Lord, I lay before you my weak heart, which you can fill with good desires. You know that I am unable to bring the same to good effect, unless you bless and prosper them, and therefore, O Loving Father, I entreat you to help me by the Merits and Passion of your Dear Son, to Whose Honor I would devote this day and my whole life.
