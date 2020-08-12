Aleteia
Lifestyle

The beautiful psalms chosen by Chris Pratt to announce the birth of his daughter

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger
Rich Polk | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | Getty Images via AFP
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 12, 2020

The actor and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomed their new daughter this week.

Not long after their marriage last year, newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, announced they’d be expecting a baby this summer. And on August 10, a delighted Pratt posted on his Facebook page a photo of their daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt’s tiny hand, along with her mommy’s and daddy’s.

In the post Pratt shared her name and how the couple was feeling, yet, unusually for a Hollywood star, the happy dad also selected a couple of meaningful psalms to accompany the announcement.

We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier….

Geplaatst door Chris Pratt op Maandag 10 augustus 2020

The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy” (Psalms 126:3) to recognize their utter happiness and gratitude.

This was followed by “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate” (Psalms 127: 3-4) to show how blessed they truly are to be bringing little Lyla into the family.

The joy the actor shared for his newborn is similar to the happiness he feels with his wife. In a report by USA Today, Pratt adorably shared how Schwarzenegger “fills in all my many deficits.” And it seems that the new mom has been trying to have a positive influence on other people’s lives, too, with her podcast The Gift of Forgiveness, where she addresses the place of forgiveness in today’s society, that she has been producing throughout the COVID-19 lockdown and late into her pregnancy.

With such joy and positivity, their newborn daughter will no doubt be a perfect addition to the family.

