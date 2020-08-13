Some of the most beautiful stained glass churches of the world

Click here to launch the slideshow

Stained glass, the coloured glass that makes light coming in from church windows take on wondrous colors, originated in the Middle Ages. According to most historians, stained glass

Today, stained glass windows are one of the most bellowed features of Catholic architecture around the world, especially in France and northern Europe, where architects have historically been building larger windows, when compared with those of southern Europe. But a handful of churches particularly stands out. Visit the slideshow below to discover some of the most beautiful stained glass churches in the Catholic world.