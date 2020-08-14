Meet the amazing police dog who found missing mom and baby on first shift

The impressive rescue mission was helped by the dog’s strong determination.
Although young Max had joined the force in February, he only recently became a fully-licensed police dog. So when a call came in to look for a woman and her 1-year-old who’d not been seen for two days, Max and PC Lloyd went out to look for them.
Thankfully, the missing woman’s car had been discovered in a remote area, which helped to narrow down the search area a little, but there was still “a vast area to cover given the amount of time she had been missing” explained Insp Jonathan Rees-Jones.
Incredibly, after just a one-and-a-half-hour search involving a helicopter, a mountain rescue team and a search expert, Max led his handler to the missing pair next to a ravine. According to the BBC the mom then signaled to the police constable for help.
The success of the operation and Max’s performance is due to the impressive mileage Max and his handler were able to cover, as well as the wonderful partnership the dog and police constable have formed during trainer. PC LLoyd shared “Max remained focused throughout the long search and he proved invaluable.” Hopefully the young police dog was given a treat for all that worthy work!
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!