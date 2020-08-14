Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Spirituality

Prayer to know your vocation and have the courage to accept it

praying
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 14, 2020

If you are discerning God’s will and are struggling with the choices before you, try this prayer.

All of us at some point in our lives have to struggle with choosing a vocation in life. It could be pursuing marriage, trying out religious life, or dedicating yourself to God in the single state.

Whatever it is, God has a plan for you and he would like to reveal it to you. The key is being open to his plan and ready to accept whatever it is that God desires for your life.

Read more:
If you’re discerning, you have to read this. It will change what you think you know

Here is a daily prayer adapted from Fr. Francis Xavier Lasance’s My Prayer Book that can help with conforming our hearts to God’s will and gaining clarity in our discernment.

Loving God, whenever it may become my duty to make a choice, be my light and my counsel, and mercifully make the way known to me wherein I should walk. Preserve me from listening to the suggestions of my own selfish desires, or worldly prudence, giving preference to your inspirations. Let your good Spirit lead me into the right way, and let your providence place me, not where I may naturally feel inclined to go, but where all things may be most conducive to your glory and to the good of my soul. Mary, Mother of Good Counsel, Seat of Wisdom, Help of Christians, pray for me.

Read more:
The art of discernment: How to make the right choices
Read more:
Here are St. Ignatius’ 8 rules for the discernment of spirits
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedVocations
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    He played Barabbas to Jim Caviezel’s Christ, and the encounter …
  3. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Join the Assumption Rosary Rally for peace on August 15!
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Popular saints when they were young students
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.