Prayer to know your vocation and have the courage to accept it

All of us at some point in our lives have to struggle with choosing a vocation in life. It could be pursuing marriage, trying out religious life, or dedicating yourself to God in the single state.

Whatever it is, God has a plan for you and he would like to reveal it to you. The key is being open to his plan and ready to accept whatever it is that God desires for your life.

Here is a daily prayer adapted from Fr. Francis Xavier Lasance’s My Prayer Book that can help with conforming our hearts to God’s will and gaining clarity in our discernment.