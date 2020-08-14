Prayer to know your vocation and have the courage to accept it

If you are discerning God’s will and are struggling with the choices before you, try this prayer.
Whatever it is, God has a plan for you and he would like to reveal it to you. The key is being open to his plan and ready to accept whatever it is that God desires for your life.
Here is a daily prayer adapted from Fr. Francis Xavier Lasance’s My Prayer Book that can help with conforming our hearts to God’s will and gaining clarity in our discernment.
Loving God, whenever it may become my duty to make a choice, be my light and my counsel, and mercifully make the way known to me wherein I should walk. Preserve me from listening to the suggestions of my own selfish desires, or worldly prudence, giving preference to your inspirations. Let your good Spirit lead me into the right way, and let your providence place me, not where I may naturally feel inclined to go, but where all things may be most conducive to your glory and to the good of my soul. Mary, Mother of Good Counsel, Seat of Wisdom, Help of Christians, pray for me.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!