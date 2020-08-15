Couple celebrating anniversary find surprise “gift” hidden in their food

A Spanish couple, Joaquin and Naomi, decided to make their wedding anniversary a special event. In the midst of the pandemic, and wearing masks on the way, they went to a restaurant, sat down on the terrace and ordered dinner for two: baked sea bream and pan-fried clams.

The couple has been married for years, and they thought this would be just one more of the thousands of meals they’ve shared throughout their lives. But they were in for the shock of a lifetime.

Served a surprise

They couldn’t imagine the surprise that was going to come to them on the platter. Inside one of the clams, they found a black pearl!

Joachim, who was going to eat the clam, at first thought the pearl was an unwanted foreign object. He hadn’t prepared any gift for his wife, and he was understandably surprised by this jewel of great value that providentially had reached his plate.

The couple were amused by the find. They commented that they knew how much a black pearl was worth on the market, but they didn’t intend to sell it. Naomi explained that she wants to wear it; an anniversary gift like this isn’t something you get every day.

A black pearl has a market value of more than €600 (roughly $700 USD) in Spain. Depending on its characteristics, such as impurities, size, and luster, it can reach a much higher figure.

“I didn’t know a pearl could come out of a clam,” Noemi told Spanish news outlet Atlas España (shared by ABC Spain).

The discovery of a precious pearl is a theme in the Gospel. In Matthew 13:45-46, we read,

“Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant in search of fine pearls; on finding one pearl of great value, he went and sold all that he had and bought it.”

Surely, the black pearl can be a reminder to Joachim and Naomi, and all of us, of the incalculable worth of their marriage. Truly a good marriage is a pearl of great price, to be treasured with care.