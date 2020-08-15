The Assumption Rosary Rally for Peace!

Why pray the Rosary?
We recommend that the different sets of mysteries be prayed throughout the day. The videos available below are intended to encourage and foster communion in a time of isolation and anxiety.
Together let us assail heaven with confidence through the intercession of our good Mother. In this time of uncertainty and confusion, we can stand firm on the certainty of Our Unchanging God who is always with us and for us. He has the power to make all things new. We have only to ask and to receive.
The Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary
As we enter liturgically into the mystery of Mary being assumed into heaven, we will beseech her to intercede before the throne of God for the protection, healing and radical transformation of our country. We look to Our Blessed Lady, whose extraordinary graces will bestow wisdom, renew our faith, and strengthen our hope, knowing that she never denies her children in need.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!