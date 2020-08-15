The Assumption Rosary Rally for Peace!

The Sisters of Life, Dominican Friars, Servants of the Lord and the Virgin Matará, and Archdiocesan seminarians invite you to unite your hearts with ours in prayer on behalf of our nation. Confident that no trial will separate us from the love of Christ, we seek to take advantage of this time as we cover our nation in the love of MaryIf the Rosary is new to you, we’ve got you covered. Check out Aleteia’s Beginner’s Guide to the Rosary

Why pray the Rosary?

We recommend that the different sets of mysteries be prayed throughout the day. The videos available below are intended to encourage and foster communion in a time of isolation and anxiety.

Together let us assail heaven with confidence through the intercession of our good Mother. In this time of uncertainty and confusion, we can stand firm on the certainty of Our Unchanging God who is always with us and for us. He has the power to make all things new. We have only to ask and to receive.

The Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary

As we enter liturgically into the mystery of Mary being assumed into heaven, we will beseech her to intercede before the throne of God for the protection, healing and radical transformation of our country. We look to Our Blessed Lady, whose extraordinary graces will bestow wisdom, renew our faith, and strengthen our hope, knowing that she never denies her children in need.