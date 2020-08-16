End your day by asking God’s forgiveness

We don’t always like to admit it, but we make mistakes on a daily basis. Some of us are clearly aware of them, while others rarely recognize what they did wrong.

One effective way to keep tabs on ourselves is to perform a nightly examination of conscience, where we end our day reflecting on what happened and where we failed.

It is a healthy spiritual exercise to do each day and helps us to see where we need to improve.

Here is a brief prayer from the Golden Manual that we can add to our nightly routine as we seek to live a better Christian life.

O God, I firmly believe that you are here present, and perfectly see me, and that you observe all my actions, all my thoughts, and the most secret motions of my heart. Grant me the grace to discover the sins which I have committed this day; and help me to have a true sorrow for them, and a sincere repentance. O my Lord Jesus Christ, enlighten me, and give me a humble and contrite heart, that I may see wherein I have offended your infinite Majesty. Let us here examine what sins we have committed this day, by thought, word, deed, or omission. [Pause here for a moment to think over the day] O my God, I detest these and all other sins which I have committed against your divine Majesty. I am extremely sorry that I have offended you. I love you with my whole heart; and firmly purpose, by the help of your grace, never more to offend you. I resolve to avoid the occasions of sin; I will confess my sins, and will endeavor to make satisfaction for them. Have mercy on me, O God, have mercy, and pardon me, a wretched sinner. In the name of your beloved Son Jesus, I humbly beg of you so to wash me with his precious blood, that my sins may be entirely remitted. Let us endeavor, as much as possible, to put ourselves in the dispositions in which we desire to be found at the hour of death. Amen.

