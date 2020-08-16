Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Spirituality

End your day by asking God’s forgiveness

PRAY
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 16, 2020

This prayer helps you look back at your day to see your faults and resolve to do better tomorrow.

We don’t always like to admit it, but we make mistakes on a daily basis. Some of us are clearly aware of them, while others rarely recognize what they did wrong. Whatever the case may be, the key to a successful spiritual life is the ability to admit our mistakes and ask God’s forgiveness.

One effective way to keep tabs on ourselves is to perform a nightly examination of conscience, where we end our day reflecting on what happened and where we failed.

It is a healthy spiritual exercise to do each day and helps us to see where we need to improve.

Here is a brief prayer from the Golden Manual that we can add to our nightly routine as we seek to live a better Christian life.

O God, I firmly believe that you are here present, and perfectly see me, and that you observe all my actions, all my thoughts, and the most secret motions of my heart. Grant me the grace to discover the sins which I have committed this day; and help me to have a true sorrow for them, and a sincere repentance.

O my Lord Jesus Christ, enlighten me, and give me a humble and contrite heart, that I may see wherein I have offended your infinite Majesty. Let us here examine what sins we have committed this day, by thought, word, deed, or omission. [Pause here for a moment to think over the day]

O my God, I detest these and all other sins which I have committed against your divine Majesty. I am extremely sorry that I have offended you. I love you with my whole heart; and firmly purpose, by the help of your grace, never more to offend you. I resolve to avoid the occasions of sin; I will confess my sins, and will endeavor to make satisfaction for them. Have mercy on me, O God, have mercy, and pardon me, a wretched sinner. In the name of your beloved Son Jesus, I humbly beg of you so to wash me with his precious blood, that my sins may be entirely remitted. Let us endeavor, as much as possible, to put ourselves in the dispositions in which we desire to be found at the hour of death. Amen.

Read more:
Renounce the devil and his temptations with this night prayer
Read more:
Sleep in peace with this beautiful night prayer
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Quang D. Tran, S.J.
    Don’t abandon spiritual communion even if you’re back …
  3. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Join the Assumption Rosary Rally for peace tomorrow!
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    Some of the most beautiful stained glass churches of the world
  7. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Popular saints when they were young students
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.