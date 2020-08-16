How to find time for prayer in a busy schedule

Aleteia
Philip Kosloski | Aug 16, 2020

This simple principle will revolutionize your prayer life and give you more time for prayer each day.

We all live busy and hectic lives. Juggling work and family obligations is not easy, and unfortunately the first thing to get lost is our daily prayer.

We often have good intentions and want to pray on a daily basis, but putting that desire into action is difficult.

The good news is that there is a simple secret that unlocks a daily habit of prayer.

Author Jim Beckman, in his book God, Help Me: How to Grow in Prayer, observed a key principle in finding time for prayer.

The way we spend our time tends to reveal what we place value on. One author I read on this topic observed with amusement that no one ever died of hunger because of not having time to eat. There are things we do with our time every day, and if we track our activity, we’ll see what is truly important to us. If prayer is something we place value on, we’ll make time for it. 

If we truly value prayer, we will make room in our daily schedule.

One way to do this is to make prayer a priority and schedule it in first. For example, when you look at your day, instead of thinking of all the things you need to do, first ask yourself, “When can I pray today?”

Then you can work backwards and schedule in everything else.

It is a simple principle, but one that we don’t always like to follow.

Ask yourself right now, “Is prayer a priority in my life?” If it is, then it should be reflected in your daily schedule.

