Inspiring Stories

Meet the incredible 11-year-old artist whose work is gaining global renown

Kareem Waris Olamilekan
Kareem Waris Olamilekan | Facebook | Fair Use
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 16, 2020

Inspired by Michelangelo, Kareem Waris captures the reality of life in his work.

At the age of 6, Kareem Waris began to draw. In just a few years, the young Nigerian developed such a talent for a style of art known as hyperrealism that world leaders tweeted about his extraordinary skills.

The young artist first came to light in a short BBC video a couple of years ago. The report featured the 11-year-old who is able to capture what he sees in daily life with the same accuracy as a photo. What makes his work so extraordinary is not only the incredible detail, but also the issues the young boy wants to highlight.

Bringing out details #Good_morning

Geplaatst door Kareem Waris Olamilekan op Donderdag 25 juli 2019

In another video produced by CGTN Africa, you catch a glimpse of some of Kareem’s detailed work, including his favorite — “Daily Bread.” The youngster believes this to be his best work due to the title and the inspiration behind it.

Looking at the incredible work you can see a young boy feeding himself with a spoon. The child is covered in sweat and tears, and Kareem explains that this is meant to depict the hard work his family carries out before they sit down to eat a meal. That’s what inspires Kareem.

The now-professional artist hopes to use his God-given talent to become the next Michelangelo. With his impeccable eye for detail, the support of his family, and his ability to appreciate and capture what is going on around him, there is no doubt he’ll go on to great things!

