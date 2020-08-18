Prayer for St. Joseph’s protection while traveling

While St. Christopher is widely known as the patron saint of travelers, another saint who is equally qualified to intercede for such an intention is. He was the one who protected Mary as she traveled to give birth to Jesus, and who also kept his family safe during their sojourn in Egypt.

Who better to intercede for our travels than St. Joseph?

Here is a short prayer from the early 20th-century My Prayer Book, that invokes St. Joseph’s intercession and protection while traveling.