Spirituality

Prayer for St. Joseph’s protection while traveling

FLIGHT INTO EGYPT
Gentile da Fabriano | Public Domain
Philip Kosloski | Aug 18, 2020

Ask the saint who protected Mary and Jesus in their travels to protect you from all danger and accidents.

While St. Christopher is widely known as the patron saint of travelers, another saint who is equally qualified to intercede for such an intention is St. Joseph. He was the one who protected Mary as she traveled to give birth to Jesus, and who also kept his family safe during their sojourn in Egypt.

Who better to intercede for our travels than St. Joseph?

Here is a short prayer from the early 20th-century My Prayer Book, that invokes St. Joseph’s intercession and protection while traveling.

O St. Joseph, who accompanied Jesus and Mary in all their journeys, and who has been called the patron of all travelers, accompany us in this journey that we are about to undertake. Be our guide and our protector; watch over us; preserve us from all accidents and dangers to soul and body; support us in our fatigue, and aid us to sanctify it by offering it to God. Make us ever mindful that we are strangers, sojourners here below; that heaven is our true home; and help us to persevere on the straight road that leads thereunto. We ask you especially to protect and aid us in the last great voyage from time to eternity, so that, under your guidance, we may reach the realm of happiness and glory, there to repose eternally with you in the company of Jesus and Mary. Amen.

