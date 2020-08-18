Prayer for St. Joseph’s protection while traveling

Ask the saint who protected Mary and Jesus in their travels to protect you from all danger and accidents.
Who better to intercede for our travels than St. Joseph?
Here is a short prayer from the early 20th-century My Prayer Book, that invokes St. Joseph’s intercession and protection while traveling.
O St. Joseph, who accompanied Jesus and Mary in all their journeys, and who has been called the patron of all travelers, accompany us in this journey that we are about to undertake. Be our guide and our protector; watch over us; preserve us from all accidents and dangers to soul and body; support us in our fatigue, and aid us to sanctify it by offering it to God. Make us ever mindful that we are strangers, sojourners here below; that heaven is our true home; and help us to persevere on the straight road that leads thereunto. We ask you especially to protect and aid us in the last great voyage from time to eternity, so that, under your guidance, we may reach the realm of happiness and glory, there to repose eternally with you in the company of Jesus and Mary. Amen.
