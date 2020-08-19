Prayer asking for consolation from God

Ask God to wipe away your tears and grant you peace and consolation.
Whatever it is, we need to turn to God and ask him for consolation.
Below is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that asks God for comfort and peace.
Jesus, comfort me, and give me grace to place my chief, my only joy and happiness in you.
Send me heavenly meditations, spiritual sweetness, and fervent desires of your glory; flood my soul with the contemplation of heaven, where I shall everlastingly dwell with you.
Bring often to my remembrance your unspeakable goodness, your gifts, and your great kindness shown to me.
And when you bring to my mind the sad remembrance of my sins, whereby I have so unkindly offended you, comfort me with the assurance of obtaining your grace, by the spirit of perfect penance, purging away my guilt, and preparing me for your kingdom. Amen.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!