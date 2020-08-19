The holy sites of Jesus’ life need support

The shrines of the Holy Land — where God became Man and preached the Kingdom of Heaven — are facing difficulties due to the pandemic and the resulting lack of pilgrims.

Places of Jesus’ life such as the Mount of Olives, or the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre, are in need of support from Christians around the globe.

The Custody of the Holy Land – led by Franciscans for the last 800 years – is in charge of 80 shrines, from those most well known and often visited, to small sanctuaries that are not well known. These shrines are spread around Israel, Palestine, Jordan and Syria.

Normally, a special collection is taken up each Good Friday for the needs of the Holy Land, but this year, as Covid-19 caused many Holy Week services to be cancelled, the collection was postponed. It has been set for September 13, the Sunday closest to the other great feast on the Church calendar that commemorates Jesus’ resurrection: The Exaltation of the Cross.

The collection ensures that the holy sites do not become mere museums, as it supports the Christian communities living in Christ’s land.

The Custody of the Holy Land has shared with Aleteia a video to help our readers appreciate the incredible gift that these sites are for the entire Church.

“We are called to care for and protect the Holy Land, to feel that it is ours. It is the beginning of our culture, history and religion … That’s why everyone must help!” Friar Francesco Patton, custos of the Holy Land, explains.

For more information, visit Custodia Terrae Sanctae, Franciscan serving the Holy Land: https://www.custodia.org/en.