12 Inspiring Catholic quotes to begin each day

Click here to launch the slideshow

The beginning of a new day can be filled with hope and excitement, but there are also mornings we are filled with dread and anxiety. Thankfully, whatever your situation there are some quotes to start your day with that will help motivate you, and bring more meaning to your life.

So be inspired by these faith-filled words of wisdom! You may even want to copy them out and place in strategic parts of the house to give your mornings a boost.