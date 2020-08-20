Prepare for communion with this prayer of spiritual hunger

Express to God how your soul thirsts and longs to be united with him in Holy Communion.
In both situations we need to foster within us this spiritual hunger, as it can drive us to love God more passionately and fuel the flames of devotion.
Here is a prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that highlights this hunger and prepares our soul to receive God in Holy Communion with a heart that thirsts for his presence.
As the wearied hart thirsts after the fountains of water, so does my soul thirst after you, my Savior, my Lord, and my God. It ardently longs to drink of those fountains which your love has opened for its comfort and relief. Tired with my own evil ways, I return hungry and thirsty, crying out aloud, Have mercy on me, O Son of God, and permit me to taste of your banquet, that my soul may be refreshed. Oh, that my soul did truly hunger after you, the bread of angels, the food of blessed souls, and that all that is within me might be delighted with the taste of your sweetness! I desire forever to renounce my folly and weakness, and from my heart request that, for the future, my joy, my relief, my treasure, and rest, may be entirely centred in you. May I never desire any thing besides you; and may all things seem contemptible and as nothing without you, O my God.
