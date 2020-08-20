Prepare for communion with this prayer of spiritual hunger

Whenever we are in a habit of receiving Holy Communion on a regular basis, it seems that our hunger for God is not as evident. On the other hand, if we are deprived from receiving Holy Communion for an extended amount of time, our hunger grows and we long for the day when we can be reunited with God.

In both situations we need to foster within us this spiritual hunger, as it can drive us to love God more passionately and fuel the flames of devotion.

Here is a prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that highlights this hunger and prepares our soul to receive God in Holy Communion with a heart that thirsts for his presence.