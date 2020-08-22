Prayer to imitate the virtues of Mary, Queen of Heaven

The following prayer looks to Mary’s role as Queen for inspiration on our earthly journey toward Heaven.
Her queenship remains an important part of Christian devotion, and in a particular way encourages us on the path of virtue. It reminds us of the goal of Heaven. and encourages us to invoke the Queen of Heaven for aid along that journey.
Here is a brief prayer asking for help from God, looking to Mary for guidance and strength.
O Lord Jesus Christ, who hast said, “In my Father’s house are many mansions, I go to prepare a place for you;”: grant us, we ask you, so to copy in our lives the holy virtues of your blessed Mother, Queen of Heaven, that, through her glorious intercession with you, we may attain the place prepared for us in your kingdom from the foundation of the world.
Hail, Holy Queen, Mother of Mercy,
our life, our sweetness and our hope.
To you do we cry,
poor banished children of Eve.
To you do we send up our sighs,
mourning and weeping in this valley of tears
Turn then, most gracious advocate,
your eyes of mercy toward us,
and after this exile
show unto us the blessed fruit of thy womb,
Jesus.
O clement, O loving,
O sweet Virgin Mary.
