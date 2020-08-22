This 94-year-old’s beautiful rendition of a classic Irish song will make you smile

An Irish-Canadian’s version of “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” impresses the internet!
So when nonagenarian Charlie Murphy recorded his sweet rendition of “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” for DJ Greg Smith’s Irish Newfoundland Show on VOCM, it sent a message of hope and reassurance — especially when he reached the final lines.
Although raised in Newfoundland and Labrador in eastern Canada, Murphy is still strongly connected to his Irish roots. Perhaps this particular song, which harks back to 1912, brings some comfort to him, reminding him of the beautiful Emerald Isle.
The song has been sung by some great singers, including Bing Crosby. Yet this particular version by an elderly man sitting on his sofa is perhaps far more moving. So if you’d like to feel some joy today, listen to Murphy sing away and you’ll no doubt break into a smile — regardless of whether you’re Irish or not! (You can find the lyrics here.)
This is 94 year old, @590VOCM Irish Newfoundland show fan, Charlie Murphy.
Thanks to Hope for sending me this video of him singing "When Irish Eyes are Smiling"
Mr. Murphy was born and raised here in St. John’s and I’m told he listens to the show on bust!! pic.twitter.com/9lFj6npcFQ
— Greg Smith (@RadioGregSmith) August 8, 2020
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!