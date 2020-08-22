This 94-year-old’s beautiful rendition of a classic Irish song will make you smile

There’s something beautiful about an old classic tune. It can take you back to a time when life seemed a little simpler and focused on the important things, a time when you can imagine your grandparents, or even great-grandparents, overcoming daily challenges with grit and determination.

So when nonagenarian Charlie Murphy recorded his sweet rendition of “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” for DJ Greg Smith’s Irish Newfoundland Show on VOCM, it sent a message of hope and reassurance — especially when he reached the final lines.

Although raised in Newfoundland and Labrador in eastern Canada, Murphy is still strongly connected to his Irish roots. Perhaps this particular song, which harks back to 1912, brings some comfort to him, reminding him of the beautiful Emerald Isle.

The song has been sung by some great singers, including Bing Crosby. Yet this particular version by an elderly man sitting on his sofa is perhaps far more moving. So if you’d like to feel some joy today, listen to Murphy sing away and you’ll no doubt break into a smile — regardless of whether you’re Irish or not! (You can find the lyrics here.)