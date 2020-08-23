Ask God for help to imitate the Holy Family with this prayer

Family life is not always easy, yet each family is challenged to imitate the Holy Family. As sinful humans, we can never reach the level of sanctity that was achieved by the Immaculate Virgin Mary, or Jesus, the Son of God.

However, we can strive daily to imitate their virtues and ask for their help to bring peace and harmony into the home.

Here is a prayer from the early 20th-century My Prayer Book that asks for God’s grace to imitate the Holy Family.

Grant us, Lord Jesus, always to follow the example of your holy family, that at the hour of our death your glorious Virgin Mother with blessed Joseph may come to meet us, and so we may deserve to be received by you into your everlasting dwelling place.