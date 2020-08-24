Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Lifestyle

3 Strategies for success if your college student is living at home this fall

HOMEWORK
Shutterstock | Antonio Guillem
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Aug 24, 2020

Virtual university because of the pandemic is a big bummer, but here’s how to make the experience better.

It’s a weird time to be a college kid. For many, heading off to university this year won’t include the usual college move-in experience: lugging their stuff to campus, meeting the new roommate and the overly enthusiastic dorm staff, stocking up a mini-fridge and hanging posters in the new room. Instead, many are doing freshman orientation and all their classes virtually, while still living at home in their high-school bedroom.

The situation is a real bummer, and it’s no wonder many students are feeling bewildered or disappointed. If your college-aged child is living at home this fall, here are 3 ways to support them through a very unusual fall semester.

1
Set aside space in your home, both physically and mentally.

Even during a pandemic, most college kids need a giant stack of books! Make sure there’s room for their academic materials and a dedicated workspace for their classes and homework.

Making space also means a mental shift. Even though your kid was already living at home, he will be much less available once school starts than he was over the summer. All those classes take up a lot of time! Expect and accept that you won’t be seeing as much of your college-aged kid once she’s busy working on projects, exams, and papers.

Read more:
12 Enjoyable things to do with young adult kids who are back home during the pandemic

2
Make time to connect with each other.

If you think about it, there’s a hidden blessing in your college kid living at home: You get to have them under your roof for a little longer. The barrage of schoolwork will be time-consuming, but carve out pockets of time to spend together, such as a standing weekly breakfast date or watching a favorite TV show together on the weekends.

3
Encourage them to get outside and stay active.

Virtual classes, online exams, video-call study groups … It all adds up to an awful lot of time spent online! They need a breather from all that time on the computer. When their schedule permits, plan on hikes, picnics, and other outdoorsy fun as a welcome break from all the screen time.

What are your best tips for supporting your college-aged kid who’s living at home this fall? Share in the comments to help other parents and families in this situation!

Read more:
Over a third of young adults see increase in faith since pandemic, survey finds
Tags:
CoronavirusEducationParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Some of the best books on the history of the Church, according to …
  3. Zoe Romanowsky
    A Catholic priest’s homily at the funeral of his son
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Inspiring Catholic quotes to begin each day
  5. Iwona Flisikowska
    Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verástegui join forces in a new film …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    During an epidemic St. Pius X treated the sick and buried the …
  7. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Did you know Catholics have a small number of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.