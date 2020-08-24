Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Spirituality

A simple way to achieve stillness in Christian meditation

PRAY
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 24, 2020

Stillness is difficult to master in modern living, but there is a simple way to practice it that can lead to peace.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Throughout the Old and New Testament, stillness is presented as a key to effective meditation. For example, the psalmist proclaims, “Be still before the Lord; wait for him” (Psalm 37:7).

Furthermore, Elijah discovers the voice of God in “a light silent sound” (1 Kings 19:12).

Listening to God and meditating on his Word requires a certain stillness that is difficult to acquire in modern living. Our lives are full of noise, both visual and auditory.

How can we possibly achieve stillness?

In the 19th-century book The Glories of the Catholic Church, the author explains a simple way to do this.

This sort of prayer requires nearly the same dispositions as to go to sleep. In order to sleep, we must keep as motionless and tranquil as possible,without fixing our thoughts on anything. Thus, such as would be attentive and fervent in prayer, and have the divine Spirit to operate in their souls, should endeavor to keep themselves in a state of perfect composure of mind and body, and not allow any idea to obtrude itself, or any affection to disturb the operations of divine grace…The whole secret of prayer is attention of mind and affection of heart.

While it is simple, it is certainly not easy! Yet, it does gives us a certain key to understand stillness. It requires a particular disposition and a place where there is true silence. Similar to how we can’t fall asleep with loud music blaring in our ear, we will never achieve stillness if we are bombarded by constant noise.

Also, we may need to wear more comfortable clothing, as we typically wear some sort of pajamas that allow us to sleep.

Basically, just as we have a routine that calms us down and prepares us to fall asleep at night, we also need to develop a routine that puts us in a similar state of mind.

If you would like to grow in your relationship with God, consider practicing this type of Christian meditation, clearing your mind and calming your body so that you can listen to the voice of God.

Read more:
Why stillness is the key to peace in your soul
7 Christian meditation aids for beginners
Launch the slideshow
Tags:
PrayerSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Some of the best books on the history of the Church, according to …
  3. Zoe Romanowsky
    A Catholic priest’s homily at the funeral of his son
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Inspiring Catholic quotes to begin each day
  5. Iwona Flisikowska
    Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verástegui join forces in a new film …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    During an epidemic St. Pius X treated the sick and buried the …
  7. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Did you know Catholics have a small number of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.