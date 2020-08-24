Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Spirituality

Prayer for any need to Our Lady of Perpetual Help

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 24, 2020

Whatever need you have, take it to the Virgin Mary, who daily intercedes for us before her Son, Jesus.

Among the many titles of the Virgin Mary, one of the most popular and effective is Our Lady of Perpetual Help. The title itself reveals Our Lady as a mother who always helps and comes to our aid.

Here is a prayer that is for any need, and while we may not always get what we want, God will answer your prayer and give to us what we need the most.

Most holy Virgin Mary, Mother of God, whom I love to honor under the lovely title of Mother of Perpetual Help, I, N., although most unworthy to be your servant, yet moved by your wonderful compassion, and by my desire to serve you, now choose you, in presence of my guardian angel and of the whole celestial court, for my queen, advocate, and mother: and I firmly purpose always to love and serve you for the future, and to do whatever I can to induce others to love and serve you also. I beseech you, O Mother of God, and my most compassionate and loving Mother, by the blood which your Son shed for me, to receive me into the number of your servants, to be your child and servant forever. Assist me in my thoughts, words, and actions every moment of my life, so that all may be directed to the greater glory of my God; and through your most powerful intercession, may I never more offend my beloved Jesus, but may I glorify Him, and love Him in this life, and love you also, my most tender and dear Mother, so that I may love you and enjoy you in heaven and bless God for all eternity. Amen.

Read more:
Prayer to Our Lady of “Quick Help” for protection from danger
Read more:
Prayer for a friend in need
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Some of the best books on the history of the Church, according to …
  3. Zoe Romanowsky
    A Catholic priest’s homily at the funeral of his son
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Inspiring Catholic quotes to begin each day
  5. Iwona Flisikowska
    Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verástegui join forces in a new film …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    During an epidemic St. Pius X treated the sick and buried the …
  7. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Did you know Catholics have a small number of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.