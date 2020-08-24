Prayer for any need to Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Among the many titles of the Virgin Mary, one of the most popular and effective is. The title itself reveals Our Lady as a mother who always helps and comes to our aid.

Here is a prayer that is for any need, and while we may not always get what we want, God will answer your prayer and give to us what we need the most.

Most holy Virgin Mary, Mother of God, whom I love to honor under the lovely title of Mother of Perpetual Help, I, N., although most unworthy to be your servant, yet moved by your wonderful compassion, and by my desire to serve you, now choose you, in presence of my guardian angel and of the whole celestial court, for my queen, advocate, and mother: and I firmly purpose always to love and serve you for the future, and to do whatever I can to induce others to love and serve you also. I beseech you, O Mother of God, and my most compassionate and loving Mother, by the blood which your Son shed for me, to receive me into the number of your servants, to be your child and servant forever. Assist me in my thoughts, words, and actions every moment of my life, so that all may be directed to the greater glory of my God; and through your most powerful intercession, may I never more offend my beloved Jesus, but may I glorify Him, and love Him in this life, and love you also, my most tender and dear Mother, so that I may love you and enjoy you in heaven and bless God for all eternity. Amen.