“There are many … there are many,” Pope recalls those persecuted for their faith

Pope Francis urges us to help not only with prayer, but also solidarity.
The pope urged us to pray:
Let us pray for these, our brothers and sisters, and let us also sustain with our prayer and solidarity those — and there are many — who today are persecuted because of their faith and religion. There are many.
Studies have determined that one third of the world’s population suffers from religious persecution. Numerically, Christians are the most persecuted group, with places like Syria, Iraq, Egypt and north-east Nigeria being particularly problematic.
The Holy Father also mentioned another tragedy, this one historical:
Tomorrow, 24 August, is the tenth anniversary of the massacre of 72 migrants in San Fernando, in Tamaulipas, Mexico. They were people from various countries who were looking for a better life. I express my solidarity with the families of the victims who today are still asking for truth and justice regarding the events. The Lord will hold us to account for all of the migrants who have fallen on their journey of Hope. They were victims of the throwaway culture.
