“There are many … there are many,” Pope recalls those persecuted for their faith

On August 23 after praying the midday Angelus with those gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis mentioned the UN’s “ World Day Remembering the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief,” marked each August 22.

The pope urged us to pray:

Let us pray for these, our brothers and sisters, and let us also sustain with our prayer and solidarity those — and there are many — who today are persecuted because of their faith and religion. There are many.

Studies have determined that one third of the world’s population suffers from religious persecution. Numerically, Christians are the most persecuted group, with places like Syria, Iraq, Egypt and north-east Nigeria being particularly problematic.

The Holy Father also mentioned another tragedy, this one historical: