Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Lifestyle

Young vapers are five times more at risk of contracting COVID-19

VAPE PEN
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 24, 2020

This increased danger could dissuade youngsters from vaping and using nicotine.

Due to coronavirus there’s been an endless number of scientists sharing advice and research from around the world. It’s left lots of us feeling a little confused and sometimes very anxious. However, a recent study that was published in the Journal of Adolescent Health is one that might be of particular interest to parents of teens who vape.

Read more:
Retiree stops smoking with help from the Virgin Mary, and uses savings to make his dreams come true

According to the study, which involved 4,351 young participants between the ages of 13 and 24, those who vape are five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who don’t. Furthermore, the study identified that vapers who also smoked within the last 30 days had seven times more chance of contracting the virus than non-smokers.

The reasons are still uncertain, with scientists believing it could be linked to a weakened immune system and/or the fact that those who smoke either cigarettes or e-cigarettes touch their mouths more frequently than those who don’t.

“This study tells us pretty clearly youths who are using e-cigarettes and cigarettes are at elevated risk. And it’s not just a small increase — it’s a big one,” explained lead author of the research Dr Shivani Mathur Gaih to the Irish Post.

While of course this is concerning, the study provides information that parents could share with their children in the hope that this could help deter them from smoking completely.

Read more:
My teen is smoking weed. What should I do?
Tags:
CoronavirusHealth and Wellness
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Some of the best books on the history of the Church, according to …
  3. Zoe Romanowsky
    A Catholic priest’s homily at the funeral of his son
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Inspiring Catholic quotes to begin each day
  5. Iwona Flisikowska
    Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verástegui join forces in a new film …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    During an epidemic St. Pius X treated the sick and buried the …
  7. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Did you know Catholics have a small number of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.