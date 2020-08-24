Young vapers are five times more at risk of contracting COVID-19

Due to coronavirus there’s been an endless number of scientists sharing advice and research from around the world. It’s left lots of us feeling a little confused and sometimes very anxious. However, a recent study that was published in the Journal of Adolescent Health is one that might be of particular interest to parents of teens who vape.

According to the study, which involved 4,351 young participants between the ages of 13 and 24, those who vape are five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who don’t. Furthermore, the study identified that vapers who also smoked within the last 30 days had seven times more chance of contracting the virus than non-smokers.

The reasons are still uncertain, with scientists believing it could be linked to a weakened immune system and/or the fact that those who smoke either cigarettes or e-cigarettes touch their mouths more frequently than those who don’t.

“This study tells us pretty clearly youths who are using e-cigarettes and cigarettes are at elevated risk. And it’s not just a small increase — it’s a big one,” explained lead author of the research Dr Shivani Mathur Gaih to the Irish Post.

While of course this is concerning, the study provides information that parents could share with their children in the hope that this could help deter them from smoking completely.