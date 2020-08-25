South Korean cardinal consecrates Pyongyang to Our Lady of Fatima

75 years after the end of Japanese rule, and 70 years since the beginning of the Korean War, the North is consecrated to Our Lady.
Geplaatst door EWTN Vatican op Maandag 24 augustus 2020
Cardinal Andrea Soo-jung Yeom, archbishop of Seoul, made the consecration in his own cathedral on the Solemnity of the Assumption.
A papal message was read during the ceremony.
August 15 is significant as Liberation of Korea Day, when the end of World War II brought an end to Japanese colonial rule over Korea. This year marked 75 years since that liberation.
Five years later was the beginning of the Korean War, so the consecration also remembered the 70th anniversary of the beginning of that tragedy.
In his homily, Cardinal Yeom noted how the recognition by the Holy See of Korea’s government enabled its recognition before the United Nations. After the homily, Cardinal Yeom crowned the statue of Our Lady of Fatima, and recited a prayer of consecration.
Geplaatst door EWTN Vatican op Maandag 24 augustus 2020
Pope Francis’ message for the occasion calls for a “new way of thinking” that can usher in a fraternal society and overcome the divisions.
The message assures that Francis joins Catholics in Korea in praying “for the conversion of hearts and for the triumph of a culture of life, reconciliation, fraternal love and lasting peace on the Korean peninsula.”
In the lead-up to the consecration, Catholics in Seoul were asked to pray, sacrifice, and do works of charity, for the intention of peace on the Korean Peninsula and religious freedom in the North.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!