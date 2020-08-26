Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Zelda Caldwell
Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount of Transfiguration
Travel

These are the towns where popes have spent the summer

ANAGNI
s74 | Shutterstock
Share
Print
zeldacaldwell | Aug 26, 2020

Many popes chose to escape the heat of Rome for peaceful towns in the Eternal City’s surrounding hills.

Summer is the travel season par excellence. And indeed traveling during the summer has been a long-held practice for many popes across the centuries. From Anagni to Castelgandolfo, popes have left a profound mark in the places they chose as their summer residences. 

Anagni, the “Town of Popes”

The hilltop town of Anagni, founded in Roman times and mostly developed during the Middle Ages, was the place where many Roman emperors chose to spend their summers to escape the heat of Rome. Located 43 miles from Rome, in the Ciociaria region, Anagni later became known as the “Town of Popes” due to the fact that four popes called the region home, and because many popes choose to spend part of their summers here. 

ANAGNI
LPLT|Wikipedia|CC BY-SA 3.0
Anagni became known as the “Town of Popes” due to the fact that four popes hailed from there, and because many popes choose to spend part of their summers here.

 

Popes Innocent III, Alexander IV, Gregory IX and Bonifacius VIII all came from the  town or its close surroundings. Pope Bonifacius VIII made Anagni famous due to an episode known as the “slap of Anagni.” In 1303 King Philip IV of France sent some emissaries to Anagni to ask the pope to remove an interdiction he had put on France after the French king started taxing goods belonging to the Church in French territory. When the pope refused to lift the ban, the emissaries broke into his residency, forcing him to seek refuge in a local palace. He was eventually freed by Anagni townspeople and transported to Rome, where he died a month later. The episode came to be known as “the slap of Anagni.” 

ANAGNI CATHEDRAL
LPLT|Wikipedia|CC BY-SA 3.0
The Cathedral of Anagni, in what is known as the “Town of Popes”

 

Today the influence of popes and high figures of the Catholic church can be found in Anagni architecture and its cuisine. The “papal palace,” also known as Boniface VIII’s palace, which provided a refuge for the pope during the infamous “slap” episode, is open to visitors and hosts an eponymous museum. A typical local dish made of organ meats, hens’ combs, mushrooms, white wine, Marsala wine, salt, pepper and broth, is called “timballo Bonifacio VIII.”  The sweet and sour “papal bread” is made of almonds, hazelnuts, pine nuts, peppers, cinnamon, nutmeg, candied orange, chocolate, honey and raisins.

Tags:
PopeTravel
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from …
  3. Marzena Devoud
    How can I deal with fear? Advice from St. Ignatius of Loyola
  4. Philip Kosloski
    During an epidemic St. Pius X treated the sick and buried the …
  5. Zoe Romanowsky
    A Catholic priest’s homily at the funeral of his son
  6. Iwona Flisikowska
    Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verástegui join forces in a new film …
  7. Larry Peterson
    She died at 12 and is already known as the Little Cajun Saint
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.