Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Zelda Caldwell
Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount of Transfiguration
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Lifestyle

8 Beautiful baby girl names inspired by French saints

BABY
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 27, 2020

These women led extraordinary lives devoted to God and the Church.

Click here to launch the slideshow

If you’re welcoming a little girl into your family soon, you are no doubt searching for the perfect baby name. And while there is a myriad of beautiful names out there, you might have a desire for something with a little Gallic flair while also being spiritually meaningful.

Thankfully, there are many French saints who not only have beautiful names, but also founded religious orders that had, and still have, a significant impact on the Catholic Church. So take a look at the remarkable women below to help inspire you for own little bébé!

Launch the slideshow

 

Read more:
9 Baby names inspired by notable Franciscan friars
Tags:
Baby namesFranceSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from …
  3. Marzena Devoud
    How can I deal with fear? Advice from St. Ignatius of Loyola
  4. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  5. Iwona Flisikowska
    Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verástegui join forces in a new film …
  6. Zoe Romanowsky
    A Catholic priest’s homily at the funeral of his son
  7. Larry Peterson
    She died at 12 and is already known as the Little Cajun Saint
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Ask God for help to imitate the Holy Family with this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.