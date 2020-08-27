8 Beautiful baby girl names inspired by French saints

Click here to launch the slideshow

If you’re welcoming a little girl into your family soon, you are no doubt searching for the perfect baby name. And while there is a myriad of beautiful names out there, you might have a desire for something with a little Gallic flair while also being spiritually meaningful.

Thankfully, there are many French saints who not only have beautiful names, but also founded religious orders that had, and still have, a significant impact on the Catholic Church. So take a look at the remarkable women below to help inspire you for own little bébé!