8 Beautiful baby girl names inspired by French saints

These women led extraordinary lives devoted to God and the Church.
Click here to launch the slideshow
If you’re welcoming a little girl into your family soon, you are no doubt searching for the perfect baby name. And while there is a myriad of beautiful names out there, you might have a desire for something with a little Gallic flair while also being spiritually meaningful.
Thankfully, there are many French saints who not only have beautiful names, but also founded religious orders that had, and still have, a significant impact on the Catholic Church. So take a look at the remarkable women below to help inspire you for own little bébé!
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!