Another encyclical from Pope Francis?

Grand Imam speaks to Pope Francis
Andreas Solaro / AFP
I.Media for Aleteia | Aug 27, 2020

It’s rumored that the Holy Father is readying his third encyclical, and that it will focus on human fraternity.

It is said that the pope will soon publish an encyclical on the theme of human fraternity, according to Bishop Dominico Pompili of Rieti, Italy.

The Holy See has not confirmed the report.

The pope has published two encyclicals so far: Lumen Fidei (2013) and Laudato Si’ (2015).

Bishop Pompili said the theme of the upcoming encyclical is human fraternity. The prelate was speaking at an organizational event for the 800th anniversary of St. Francis’ rule, to be celebrated in 2023.

If the prelate is correct, then the encyclical would presumably develop themes from the jointly-signed “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together” presented by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayyeb on February 4, 2019.

This gesture by the current pope echoed the peaceful meeting of Saint Francis of Assisi, founder of the Franciscans, and Sultan Malik Al-Kamil in Egypt in 1219 – which is why the Italian bishop referred to it during his speech on August 26.

The Polish news agency Kai told I.MEDIA that it had verified and confirmed the information of the bishop of Rieti.

