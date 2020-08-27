Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Zelda Caldwell
Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount of Transfiguration
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Church

Pope visits St. Monica’s tomb

© Sala Stampa della Santa Sede
Share
Print
I.Media for Aleteia | Aug 27, 2020

The Holy Father has a special devotion to this persistent and loving saint-mom.

On the August 27 feast of St. Monica, Pope Francis went to the Basilica of St. Augustine in Rome and stopped to pray in the chapel dedicated to St. Monica, the Holy See Press Office reported. The body of St. Augustine’s mother rests in this place.

Read more:
How St. Monica dedicated her son to God before giving birth

In a video shared earlier on Twitter by the art historian Elizabeth Lev, we see the pontiff descending the steps of this church located in the center of Rome. After this moment of prayer, the pontiff returned to the Vatican, the Holy See reported.

“Went to Sant’Agostino to pay my respects to Santa Monica on her feast day, but someone got there before me. Thanks to a friend for this great video clip! pic.twitter.com/RbX6qc40hM

– Elizabeth Lev (@lizlevrome) August 27, 2020

This is not the first time the pope has prayed in this church on the occasion of St. Monica’s feast; he also went there in 2018.

That visit was upon his return from his Apostolic Journey to Ireland; he went to the Basilica of St Augustine to pray before St Monica’s tomb after paying a visit to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, as is his custom.

His visit to Ireland included his participation in the Festival of Families, part of the World Meeting of Families.

Read more:
Pray like an insistent toddler, pope suggests

In fact, the pontiff has a special devotion to St. Monica (331-387). For example in a 2018 homily about the need to be insistent in prayer (see above), he said:

Think of St. Monica, for example — how many years she prayed, even with tears, for the conversion of her son! And the Lord, at the end, opened the door.

During his Roman sojourns, Cardinal Bergoglio (the future Pope Francis), who stayed at the nearby “House of the Clergy,” regularly visited the church to pray before the relics of St. Augustine’s mother.

On August 28, 2013, the Supreme Pontiff celebrated Mass in this church on the occasion of the feast of St. Augustine and the opening of the General Chapter of the Augustinian Order.

Read more:
How St. Monica gave us the phrase, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do”

 

Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from …
  3. Marzena Devoud
    How can I deal with fear? Advice from St. Ignatius of Loyola
  4. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  5. Iwona Flisikowska
    Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verástegui join forces in a new film …
  6. Zoe Romanowsky
    A Catholic priest’s homily at the funeral of his son
  7. Larry Peterson
    She died at 12 and is already known as the Little Cajun Saint
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Ask God for help to imitate the Holy Family with this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.