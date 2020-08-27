Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Zelda Caldwell
Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount of Transfiguration
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
News

These 500 college scholarships help keep young Christians in the Holy Land

SCHOOL
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Aleteia | Aug 27, 2020

The Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land helps fund university studies, so local Christians don’t feel they need to go abroad to be successful.

Christians have lived in the Holy Land since the time of Jesus, but today the Christian population is in danger of disappearing as every year more and more emigrate in search of a better life for themselves.

The Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land hopes to entice Christians to remain in the Holy Land by offering them hope. Every year 500 college scholarships are provided by the Custody of the Holy Land to local Christians so that they can study in their own land.

According to Br. Ramzi Sidawi, Bursar of the Holy Land Custody, when young people leave the Holy Land to study abroad they often never come back. These scholarships, he says, offer both a quality university education and the promise of a successful career — all while staying in the Holy Land.

“By now all our young people want to go and attend university. What attracts young people most is the qualifications and the ease with which they can find a job,” he said.

Indeed, the program has been a great success at educating students and finding then employment, according to Br. Peter Vasko.

“Ninety-five percent of these students now work in the legal, medical, accounting, engineering field. And when we see young people become professionals and being truly grateful to the Franciscan Custody, our hearts are filled with joy,” says Vasko.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Vatican on April 2 postponed the traditional Good Friday collection to benefit Christian communities in the Holy Land. That collection will now take place in churches on September 13. Proceeds will support the continued presence of Christians in the Holy Land, by ensuring that they can continue to practice their faith, and educate their children.

To learn more about the scholarship program, watch the video below.

 

Tags:
EducationHoly Land
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from …
  3. Marzena Devoud
    How can I deal with fear? Advice from St. Ignatius of Loyola
  4. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  5. Iwona Flisikowska
    Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verástegui join forces in a new film …
  6. Zoe Romanowsky
    A Catholic priest’s homily at the funeral of his son
  7. Larry Peterson
    She died at 12 and is already known as the Little Cajun Saint
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Ask God for help to imitate the Holy Family with this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.