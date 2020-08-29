Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Zelda Caldwell
Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount of Transfiguration
Lifestyle

8 Quotes to reflect on from the late Chadwick Boseman

BLACK PANTHER,CHADWICK BOSEMAN
Disney Marvel Studios | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 29, 2020

Behind the talent was a man of strength and humility.

When news of 43-year-old Chadwick Boseman’s death due to complications with his four-year battle with colon cancer became public, Hollywood lost not only a legendary actor, but a man whose simply refreshing outlook on life was inspiring as his acting.

Born into a Christian family, in his youth Boseman was a member of his church choir and was said to have still kept his faith once his Hollywood career kicked off, according to his former pastor. And while he played some impressive roles throughout his career, perhaps the image of him standing tall and strong as King T’Challa in Black Panther, is one that most people — young and old — will remember him for.

As his family, friends, fans and the entertainment world mourn the loss of such a talent, here are a few quotes from Boseman that will make you reflect, smile and see life through his strong and considerate voice. To the actor who fought with dignity not only for his inspiring career, but throughout his illness, may you rest in peace.

“Fearlessness means taking the first step, even if you don’t know where it will take you. It means being driven by a higher purpose, rather than by applause. It means knowing that you reveal your character when you stand apart, more than when you stand with the crowd.”

“I think you realize how much you need to have people that you love. It’s not as much about them loving you – it’s about you needing to love people.

The best advice about getting older? Just be thankful you’re not dead!”

“You might have one thing in your head, but the things you’re doing don’t really lead down the right road, necessarily. When you’re young, you don’t want to hear that. You think you can do everything, be all things.”

“You have to cherish things in a different way when you know the clock is ticking, you are under pressure.”

“I was raised in a sort of village. I have a huge family, and I think there is strength in that. It helped me to deal with some of the complications of living in the South because I always felt like I belonged, no matter what.”

There’s nothing more stressful than your stomach growling. But interestingly enough, some of my best writing came when I was poor and hungry – living off water and oatmeal, mind clear.”

“When it comes down to it, I’d rather have an action figure than a Golden Globe.

Read more:
The surprising spiritual symbolism in ‘Black Panther’

 

Tags:
CelebritiesDeath
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
    Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain …
  3. Matthew Green
    40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from …
  4. John Burger
    Deirdre Byrne, religious sister and former Army surgeon, to …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How to enjoy life when everything is uncertain
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Monica dedicated her son to God before giving birth
  7. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  8. Patty Knap
    Polish nuns discover baby placed in “Window of Life” …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.