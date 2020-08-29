Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Zelda Caldwell
Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount of Transfiguration
Inspiring Stories

Franciscan Friars offer housing to encourage “living stones” to stay in the Land of Jesus

HOLY LAND HOUSING
Christian Media Center - English | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
Aleteia | Aug 29, 2020

The Custody of the Holy Land provides homes for thousands of needy Christians who might otherwise have to leave their homeland.

Since St. Francis of Assisi founded the Province of the Holy Land in 1217, Franciscan Friars have served as official custodians and guardians of the Land of Jesus’ Holy Places on behalf of the Catholic Church. The properties that they oversee include shrines in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem, and 74 other shrines and sanctuaries throughout the Holy Land.

In addition to these buildings made of stone, the Franciscan order sees it as their mission to protect the “living stones” of the Holy Land, the local Christians whose presence in the last hundred years has drastically diminished.

By providing quality schools and funding scholarships so young Christians can achieve their dreams without having to leave their homeland, the Franciscan Friars offer hope that the Christian presence in the Holy Land will continue.  

Read more:
Franciscan schools preserve the Christian presence in the Holy Land
Read more:
These 500 college scholarships help keep young Christians in the Holy Land

One of the most critical projects of the Franciscan Friars is that of providing housing for Christians in need in the Holy Land. They house about 2,050 people in more than 582 houses in Jerusalem, as well as 72 houses in Bethlehem.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Vatican on April 2 postponed the traditional Good Friday collection to benefit Christian communities in the Holy Land. That collection will now take place in churches on September 13. Proceeds will support the continued presence of Christians in the Holy Land, by ensuring that they can continue to practice their faith, and educate their children.

To learn more about how the Franciscan Friars are helping keep Christianity alive in the Holy Land by providing housing to those who need it, watch this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7fNWeoN_vU&list=PLoMiL2pbSSHG3YEj3-9zn3lbcMatS3zjV&index=2&t=0s

Tags:
Holy Land
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
    Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain …
  3. Matthew Green
    40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from …
  4. John Burger
    Deirdre Byrne, religious sister and former Army surgeon, to …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How to enjoy life when everything is uncertain
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Monica dedicated her son to God before giving birth
  7. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  8. Patty Knap
    Polish nuns discover baby placed in “Window of Life” …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.